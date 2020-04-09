First-ever division level training rotation at NTC complete

The National Training Center and Fort Irwin have completed the Army’s first-ever divisional training rotation. The Rotational Training Unit was the 1st Infantry Division out of Fort Riley, Kansas.

“This last rotation was a pretty historic achievement in the last 20 years of the Training Center,” NTC’s Commanding General, Brig. Gen. David Lesperance said. “We dropped an entire division here to train in a way that we’ve never done before and it took a lot of team work to bring this rotation across the line.”

The 1st Infantry Division said the weeks-long crucible tested every soldiers’ mental and physical toughness as teams from squad to division-level worked together to overcome every challenge the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment threw at them.

The rotations were developed to create a common training scenario for use throughout the Army. The training is reflective of complexities of potential adversaries the nation could face and include guerrilla, insurgents criminal and near-peer conventional forces woven into one, dynamic environment.

Decisive Action Rotations at NTC ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies.

Lesperance and NTC’s Command Sgt. Maj. William Justice thanked the Operations Group, 11th ACR and every organization on post, every Army civilian, every DOD contractor and all families that teamed up to make this a successful rotation.

