NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Issues $99.8M Multiple Award Contract to Small Business Vendors

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk issued a multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract with a total ceiling value of $99.8 million to small-business 8(a) vendors, April 1.



The contract is designed to provide NAVSUP Business Systems Center (BSC) with additional information technology (IT) support to meet mission requirements, pursue emerging business opportunities for the Navy, and collaborate with public sector IT leaders.



"The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk contracting professionals designed the contract to enhance opportunities for small business while at the same time promoting affordability. NAVSUP FLC Norfolk contracting officers molded an outstanding competitive acquisition strategy that balances advocacy of small business with state of the art cost effective solutions,” said Chris Espenshade, director, NAVSUP Office of Small Business Programs.



"NAVSUP BSC recognized the need to streamline its processes to keep pace with the business and deliver value to its customers," said Josh Eggleston, IT project manager, NAVSUP BSC. "This will allow us to expedite contracting actions with innovative business partners, and ensure new requirements and solutions can be delivered to the right end-users at the right times."



The 8(a) Business Development (BD) program assists eligible small disadvantaged businesses concerns to compete in the American economy through business development.



According to the Small Business Act of 1953, it is the declared policy of Congress that the government should aid, counsel, assist, and protect insofar as is possible the interests of small-business concerns to preserve free competitive enterprise, to ensure that a fair proportion of the total purchases and contracts for supplies and services for the government be placed with small-business enterprises, and to maintain and strengthen the overall economy of the nation.



"Historically, no one has approached the 8(a) BD program in this manner. By competing for these requirements between eligible vendors, it provides a great opportunity for small disadvantaged businesses," said Espenshade.



Vendors selected for the multiple award ID/IQ contract included IntellecTechs, Inc.; Digital Consultants, LLC; Bowhead Total Enterprise Solutions, LLC; and Eagle Harbor Solutions, LLC.



NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information technology and management support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.



NAVSUP FLC Norfolk is the U.S. Navy's oldest and largest FLC, providing quality supply and logistics support on the Virginia waterfront for nearly a century. NAVSUP FLC Norfolk provides logistics capabilities to the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Joint, and Allied Forces.



NAVSUP is headquartered in Mechanicsburg and employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.



For more information and current business opportunities with NAVSUP, visit www.navsup.navy.mil.

