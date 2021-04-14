RTC Staff in the Spotlight: AMC Edison Owen

Meet AMC Eddie Owen! Chief Owen is an #AviationStructuralMechanic currently working as an instructor at Recruit Training Command’s Recruit Division Commander “C” School.



Chief was 19. He attended the University of South Florida, but felt that it wasn’t the right fit for him at the time, so he decided to go into military service.



“So they offered me three rates, and they showed me a picture of an aviation mechanic with a big wrench on the deck of an aircraft carrier. And I said, ‘That’s the one for me.’ It was outside, in a dynamic, changing environment. The job was something interesting.”



His parents and grandparents had served in the #Army and the family’s military history motivated him. He left #TampaBay #Florida with the hope of travel and an interesting life experience for his future.



“I remember being in boot camp and looking around, and, you know, wondering if I made a mistake. Just like a lot of people do when they first get here to RTC, they wonder if joining the military was the right decision for them.”



Owen’s first unit was Helicopter Anti-submarine Squadron Light (HSL) 48. He’s been deployed on the #frigate #USSJohnLHall , and #destroyer #USSWinstonSChurchill



The stern leadership of the AM community rang true for him, and gave him direction. He became a recruiter to show others how the Navy gave him the opportunity to experience a job and lifestyle he loves. Chief later volunteered to be an #RDC to lead recruits through their militarization.



“I want to just show them that it doesn’t matter what you did before the Navy or who you were. That this job that we do in the military, it’s going to give you structure. It’s going to give you opportunities, give you leadership potential, and leadership opportunities even when you may have not seen yourself as a leader. It’s very rewarding to see.”



Chief also believes his physical readiness links to his professional readiness. He maintains a considerably-sized home gym with dumbbells, a treadmill, leg press, a hack squat machine, and other equipment.



“I never want to be physically unable to step out in front of a group of Sailors and lead PT. I’ll always want to be that chief to go out there and help Sailors accomplish what they need to do. We have to set the right example.”



When he’s not at work, Owen maximizes time with his wife and two little girls.



“One just had her first birthday last week. I’ve got a two-year-old as well, so I’m trying to envelop myself with my three girls at home. I’m hanging out, I play, build train tracks, try to get my one-year-old to start walking around.”



Owen hopes to be a 30-year Sailor, and to set his family up for success when he’s long gone.



#Hooyah Chief Owen!

Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Story ID: 393839 RTC Staff in the Spotlight: AMC Edison Owen, by PO1 Camilo E Fernan