311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Change of Command

Los Angeles, Calif. – Brig. Gen. Dianne Del Rosso relinquished responsibility of the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command to Brig. Gen. John M. Dreska during the change of command ceremony held April 11, 2021.



Del Rosso and the 311th ESC deployed to Kuwait in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield and Freedom’s Sentential during 2020 and 2021. They returned from their mission overseas in January 2021.



Maj. Gen. David W. Ling, commanding general, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, presided over the ceremony. He said, "Just a few weeks ago, I had the privilege of presiding over [311th ESC] welcome home ceremony and the welcome home warrior ceremony. What you did in the Middle East under General Del Rosso was amazing. You adapted, you adjusted," referring to being deployed during a global pandemic.



When Del Rosso addressed the 311th ESC during the ceremony, she said, "I'm so very proud of every one of you and all we have accomplished together … My sincere thank you for a job well done."



Dreska, when addressing the 311th ESC for the first time as their commander, said, "From Hungary to Kuwait, from Canada to Iraq, from Fort Hunter Liggett to Fort Dix, to everywhere in-between, 311th [ESC] soldiers have proven themselves time after time. Looking forward to the future as we emerge from COVID, we are on a great trajectory…"



Dreska is not unfamiliar with the 311th ESC. Previously, Dreska served as the Director of the Counter-ISIS Train & Equip Fund in Kuwait from May 2020 through January 2021. He previously served as the Deputy Commander of the 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) in Los Angeles, CA, from May 2018 through February 2020.



Rooted in military tradition and filled with symbolism, the change of command ceremony dates to the 18th century. Soldiers carried staff or standards into battle with color arrangements and unique symbols to identify them as a unit and show their heritage and history.



Distinguished guests that attended the 311th ESC's Change of Command both virtually and in-person were from the 1st Theater Sustainment Command, 99th Readiness Division, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, 88th Readiness Division, 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Human Resources Command, 551st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Reserve Command and the Bob Hope USO-Los Angeles.



Formation represented during the 311th ESC's change of command ceremony, included members from the 311th ESC Headquarters Company, 311th Signal Command, 650th Regional Support Group, 304th Sustainment Brigade, 653rd Regional Support Group, and 326rd Financial Management Support Center.



The 311th ESC will execute a home-station annual training in 2021 under the command of Dreska and continue to focus on increasing training intensity, supporting operations around the globe and maintain a focus on putting our Soldiers and families first.

