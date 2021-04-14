Tyndall strengthens community alliance, keeps airspace safe with MACA

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.—Tyndall met with civilian aviation leaders to strengthen partnerships and discuss flight safety on April 10 while visiting a local airfield.

When visiting local airfields, Tyndall uses the Mid Air Collision Avoidance program to lead the conversation. MACA is a flight safety program dedicated to limiting aviation mishaps in the Gulf Coast by promoting open communication, educational resources and conducting annual meetings.

“To be successful, the MACA program requires that we have community outreach and strong partnerships with aviation leaders,” said Maj. Kayley Squire, 325th Operations Support Squadron airfield operations flight commander. “Visiting with civilian and commercial airports allows us the opportunity to learn about other flying operations in the area, educate our civilian partners about military aircraft, highlight upcoming events, and collaborate on ways to improve flight safety for everyone.”

MACA is led by Tyndall’s Flight Safety Office. Tyndall’s FSO is faced with restrictions on in-person meetings due to COVID-19 but continues to adapt when given new challenges.

“During these times, we work to increase communication between leaders through email and phone calls,” said Squire. “The communication lines and educational tools are always there even if we cannot meet face to face.”

Educational tools used by MACA include pamphlets and flyers that brief local aviation organizations on the 325th Fighter Wing’s mission and aircraft while promoting safe flying while working together. MACA is also used to gain feedback on community partner’s questions or air traffic concerns.

“Tyndall supports our military training missions as well as commercial and general aviation operations,” said Squire. “Tyndall controllers provide air traffic services within 4,500 square miles of airspace to 13 airports. The MACA program gives us an opportunity to remedy any issues, improve our air traffic services directly with airspace users, and build community awareness about the diverse mission sets we support.”

MACA ensures the free flow of information and communication among pilots and local aviators, which in turn creates a safer airspace and stronger partnerships.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 11:47 Story ID: 393821 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tyndall strengthens community alliance, keeps airspace safe with MACA, by Amn Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.