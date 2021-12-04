Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Food Bank Honors NC Guard Soldiers COVID-19 Relief Operations

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan 

    North Carolina National Guard

    North Carolina National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were honored for their COVID-19 operations at a ceremony held at the food bank’s campus in Fayetteville, North Carolina, April 12, 2021.

    Local leaders thanked them for their expertise and dedication that enabled the food bank to 10 times more food distributions during the pandemic than they typically do in an average year.

    “It is full circle, my family went to food banks growing up, now I join the Guard and I can give back,” said North Carolina Air National Guard Capt. Phanat Senesourinh, the NCNG officer in charge of missions supporting the food bank.

    Since March 6, 2020, the NCNG food distribution support provided 8.5 million meals, delivered 24.8 million pounds of food and drive 252 thousand miles on mission.

    This work, Food Bank Honors NC Guard Soldiers COVID-19 Relief Operations, by SFC Robert Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

