Food Bank Honors NC Guard Soldiers COVID-19 Relief Operations

North Carolina National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were honored for their COVID-19 operations at a ceremony held at the food bank’s campus in Fayetteville, North Carolina, April 12, 2021.



Local leaders thanked them for their expertise and dedication that enabled the food bank to 10 times more food distributions during the pandemic than they typically do in an average year.



“It is full circle, my family went to food banks growing up, now I join the Guard and I can give back,” said North Carolina Air National Guard Capt. Phanat Senesourinh, the NCNG officer in charge of missions supporting the food bank.



Since March 6, 2020, the NCNG food distribution support provided 8.5 million meals, delivered 24.8 million pounds of food and drive 252 thousand miles on mission.

