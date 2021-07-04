Meet ABE1 Christopher Bokhari! Petty Officer Bokhari is an #AviationBoatswainsMate (Equipment) currently working as Recruit Training Command’s Indoctrination Leading Petty Officer and Command Sponsor Coordinator.



Bokhari was going home to #PawPaw #Illinois. He had just lost his job in the city. He was thinking about where his life was going when #Navyrecruiter #ABE2 Manuel Garduno’s card fell out of his pocket.



“I was very apprehensive, but it seemed very testing. The Navy seemed like it was going to test a lot of the Sailors going in. I was 22, and I said, I feel like I need a challenge in my life that is going to really test me to my core.”



What job was open when Bokhari went to the processing station? The Aviation Boatswain’s Mate. He would help operate the business of an aircraft carrier flight deck, a full-size military airport contained to a space 1,092 feet long and 252 feet at its widest point.



“He never once glorified it. He always talked about how hard it was, how hot it was on the flight deck. It sounded like a job that was going to be extremely hard. I was like, man, that sounds like an awesome personal achievement.”



Eight years later, ABE1 Bokhari is certain he made a great choice.



“They’ll say once you’ve seen one launch, you’ve seen them all. I disagree with that statement. Stand underneath the Super Hornet, and launch it. Tell me that every time you do it, it isn’t awesome!”



Bokhari now brings his cheery attitude to the RTC Indoc Office. He helps new staff members smoothly transition into the command from their previous assignments.



“I always try to be a happy person, even though sometimes I’m having a bad day, I always try to be happy for somebody.”



ABE1 is also a bit of a renaissance man. Prior to the Navy, he grew up working on a farm, then he worked as a photographer and videographer. Now, he looks forward to entering a bachelor’s degree in human resources. Bokhari is also studying for a real estate license alongside his wife.



#Hooyah ABE1 Bokhari!

