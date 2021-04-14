U.S. Army names Michael Cadieux as its new Ground Vehicle Systems Center Director

DETROIT ARSENAL, Mich. -- The Department of the Army announced that Michael Cadieux will be the newest director of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command's Ground Vehicle Systems Center. Cadieux will assume his new position Apr. 11.



Cadieux succeeds Alfred Grein, GVSC’s Executive Director for Research and Technology Integration, who held the role in interim and Jeffrey Langhout, who recently left GVSC when named Director, U.S. Army DEVCOM Aviation and Missile Center.



The center continues its mission to serve as the Department of Defense’s technology laboratory and engineering center of excellence for all ground vehicle advancement and development, providing leading-edge capabilities to a professional force.



Cadieux most recently served as Executive Director for Systems Integration and Engineering, U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center, a role he began in March 2020.



"Having a person of Cadieux's background and capabilities leading the GVSC team is important to DEVCOM and the Army," said DEVCOM Commander Maj. Gen. John George. "The Center not only leads the development of ground vehicles within the Army, it leads our development and integration of robotics and other autonomous systems, which are critical to the capabilities DEVCOM is going to deliver to Soldiers of the Future. It also plays a leading role in our S&T-in-the-dirt efforts such as the Expedient Leader Follower project, which features what may be the largest military robotic tactical truck fleet in the world. The DEVCOM team of teams is happy to have such a strong leader at a critical position as we forge the future Army. The team is also grateful for the steady guiding hand of Alfred J. Grein, who stepped up from his position as GVSC's Executive Director of Research and Technology Integration to provide superb leadership to the GVSC team while we searched for a new director."



Cadieux began his career with the U.S. Army at the center, then named the U.S. Army Tank Automotive Research, Development, and Engineering Center. In 2007, while remaining at Detroit Arsenal, he moved over to the Program Executive Office, Combat Support & Combat Service Support (CS&CSS), serving in various positions there. His tenure at PEO CS&CSS culminated as the acting Deputy Project Manager for Joint Light Tactical Vehicle until 2018 before attending Senior Service College.



Returning across campus to GVSC, Cadieux served as the Associate Director for the Software Engineering Center until 2020. In March 2020, Cadieux was selected to the Senior Executive Service as the Executive Director, Systems Integration and Engineering, GVSC.



