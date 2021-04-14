31st FW kicks-off base defense readiness exercise

U.S. Airmen from the 31st Fighter Wing are participating in Phoenix Rising, a base defense readiness exercise April 8-16. The training is part of 31st FW efforts in maintaining the highest level of readiness.



“These types of training are key for main operating base recovery operations,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. James Porter, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron water & fuel system maintenance section chief.



Throughout the base defense readiness exercise the 31st CES conducted a variety of operations, including: Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) reconnaissance, fire protection, airfield damage assessment team training, rapid explosive hazard mitigation and rapid airfield damage repair.



Phoenix Rising also stressed the importance of CBRNE procedures, sporadically requiring Airmen to don mission-oriented protective posture (MOPP) gear which allows them to continue the mission in challenging and variable conditions.



“We practice so we are prepared,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tessie Odhiambo, 31st Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of promotions.



Odhiambo explained how adaptability is important because although practicing with equipment over and over may be unvarying, it could save your life one day.



“[The exercise] gives medics a good opportunity to get out there and do hands on [training], to see what it is like to treat patients in the field,” said U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Mattas, 31st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron aerospace medical technician.



Additional parts of the exercise encompassed training to assess and improve the team’s proficiency in implementing and carrying out proper decontamination procedures in the event of a CBRNE incident.



Overall, the base defense readiness exercise provided Airmen the opportunity to train for realistic situations they may face in a real-world combative environment.



“This exercise gave the wing the opportunity to train on their unit readiness mission sets,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Shellie Vincent, 31st FW Inspector General Office superintendent wing inspections. “It tested the wing’s capability to operate in a wartime defensive posture and respond to new threats including small unmanned aerial systems, cyber-attacks, communication outages, while in a potential chemical environment. Each exercise assesses the wing’s risks and vulnerabilities as well as basic survival skills and the Wing Inspection Team develops scenarios to best evaluate those areas. We strive for max participation which helps build muscle memory, as repetition and experience are key to building individual and unit success.”

