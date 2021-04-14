RAF Lakenheath Opens New Track and Field

Photo By Senior Airman Koby Saunders | 48th Fighter Wing Airmen participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony with staff and...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Koby Saunders | 48th Fighter Wing Airmen participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony with staff and students from the Department of Defense Education Activity at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 9, 2021. The ceremony was conducted to commemorate the joint effort between DoDEA and the Air Force Fitness Center in the opening of the newly built running track and field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders) see less | View Image Page

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England- The 48th Fighter Wing hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the sports complex facility on April 9, 2021, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England.



The new track and field facility is fully equipped to support sporting events and mission-related physical fitness requirements for the Liberty Wing community.



“This was one of three projects allowed to proceed during Covid-19 and they delivered a world class facility.” said Col. Landon Phillips, 48th Mission Support Group commander. “This gives our community a place to gather, a place our kids can play sports, and a chance for the military to continue a great partnership with Department of Defense Education Activity.”



The expansion of the Liberty Wing’s fitness capabilities will help to optimize health, ensuring Airmen remain fit-to-fight in order to maintain a higher level of readiness as the United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa’s premiere fighter wing.