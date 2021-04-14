RAF Lakenheath Opens New Track and Field

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England- The 48th Fighter Wing hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the sports complex facility on April 9, 2021, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England.
The new track and field facility is fully equipped to support sporting events and mission-related physical fitness requirements for the Liberty Wing community.
“This was one of three projects allowed to proceed during Covid-19 and they delivered a world class facility.” said Col. Landon Phillips, 48th Mission Support Group commander. “This gives our community a place to gather, a place our kids can play sports, and a chance for the military to continue a great partnership with Department of Defense Education Activity.”
The expansion of the Liberty Wing’s fitness capabilities will help to optimize health, ensuring Airmen remain fit-to-fight in order to maintain a higher level of readiness as the United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa’s premiere fighter wing.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 05:51
|Story ID:
|393793
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
