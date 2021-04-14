Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Lakenheath Opens New Track and Field

    Photo By Senior Airman Koby Saunders | 48th Fighter Wing Airmen participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony with staff and...... read more read more

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.14.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Koby Saunders 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England- The 48th Fighter Wing hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the sports complex facility on April 9, 2021, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England.

    The new track and field facility is fully equipped to support sporting events and mission-related physical fitness requirements for the Liberty Wing community.

    “This was one of three projects allowed to proceed during Covid-19 and they delivered a world class facility.” said Col. Landon Phillips, 48th Mission Support Group commander. “This gives our community a place to gather, a place our kids can play sports, and a chance for the military to continue a great partnership with Department of Defense Education Activity.”

    The expansion of the Liberty Wing’s fitness capabilities will help to optimize health, ensuring Airmen remain fit-to-fight in order to maintain a higher level of readiness as the United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa’s premiere fighter wing.

    This work, RAF Lakenheath Opens New Track and Field, by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    Air Force
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    Liberty Wing

