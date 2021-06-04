Photo By Master Sgt. David Kujawa | U.S. Army Soldiers with the Michigan National Guard, currently serving with...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. David Kujawa | U.S. Army Soldiers with the Michigan National Guard, currently serving with Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion COVID-19 Vaccination/Testing Team (CVTT) assists the Detroit Health Department at administering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents of the community during a vaccination clinic held at TCF Center, Detroit, Michigan, April 6, 2021. Michigan National Guard CVTTs are augmenting with local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa) see less | View Image Page

MING assists ongoing vaccination efforts at TCF Center in Detroit



DETROIT – The city of Detroit’s ongoing efforts to vaccinate all residents who want the COVID-19 vaccine requires an all-hands-on-deck effort that includes participation by the Michigan National Guard (MING) at the mass vaccination clinic at TCF Center. The clinic supports a daily average of 4,000 Detroit residents receiving the vaccine at the site.



Once a request for local assistance is received by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, MING works as a collaborating partner to provide assistance that supports community healthcare organizations with logistical and medical assets for COVID-19

vaccinations across the state.



“The TCF Center is ideal for vaccinating thousands of residents daily, however it’s not the facility that matters—it’s those working it,” said Ali Fakih a head supervisor for the city of Detroit Health Department working at the TCF Center. “The Michigan National Guard is the best of the best and we could not do it without them,”



Up to ten MING COVID-19 Vaccination/Testing Teams (CVTT) from Task Force Red Lion assist to ensure the Detroit Health Department has adequate personnel to perform various roles at the TCF Center; vaccinators, administrative assistants, and post-vaccination observers help keep the process flowing smoothly.



“The 28 Soldiers I supervise work long and hard hours inputting data into the Michigan Care Improvement Registry (MCIR) system,” said U.S. Army Master Sgt. Kenneth Crawford, the noncommissioned officer in charge (NCOIC) of the 1073 rd Support Maintenance Company, now serving as the NCOIC of operations for Task Force Red Lion’s Soldiers. “The team is dedicated to keeping up with the growing influx of residents receiving the vaccine as all residents over the age of 16 are now eligible to receive the vaccine in Michigan.”



Originally, the TCF Center had been a drive through vaccination center only, but on April 5, an indoor walk-up option was added to expand daily vaccination capacity from 4,000 to 8,000 doses.



“MING has been instrumental at helping us handle the increase with the walk-up option now available for our residents,” Fakih said. “The CVTTs are engaged with the entire process, helping the wait time to be minimum for those receiving the vaccine.”



As 2021 began, MING doubled down on their commitment to the safety of Michigan communities by standing up additional task forces to fight COVID-19 across the state. MING has provided COVID-19 testing, vaccination clinics and support of foodbanks in the city of Detroit.



