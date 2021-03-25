LazRuns LA to NYC run takes them across Historical Route 66 on base

Photo By Laurie Pearson | Lazarus Piringer, musician, runs along Historic Route 66, as part of his mission to...... read more read more Photo By Laurie Pearson | Lazarus Piringer, musician, runs along Historic Route 66, as part of his mission to run across country, from Los Angeles area to New York City, to raise awareness and funds for #NoKidHungry, including a portion of Route 66 that is not typically available to citizens, aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, March 24. His crew, Avagail Hesson and American Bulldog, Turbo, follow and track his progress in their recreational support vehicle, which also functions as their sleeping quarters, and mobile office. (Photo courtesy of Lazarus Piringer, Avagail Hesson, and Turbo) see less | View Image Page

Florida man runs across country to raise awareness for No Kid Hungry, including a stretch of Route 66 that crosses Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, 19 March.

Laszlo Piringer, a 39-year-old man born in Hungary, Budapest, now living in Miami Beach, Florida, is a musician and philanthropist, who has taken to the roads, literally.

“I knew I wanted to do a transcontinental run, for many personal reasons, but in doing so I knew it was going to be a massive undertaking and that I wanted to have a cause, as well, to run and raise awareness for, something that was bigger than just myself,” said Piringer.

He has been running for years, but this is his first transcontinental run, stretching from Santa Monica to New York City, covering approximately 3,200 miles, at a pace of about 40 miles per day.

“Route 66 is historical for so many reasons,” Piringer said. “It’s a landmark original highway and I thought it perfect for my journey because of its distinct history and recognizability.”

In 1942, MCLB Barstow began construction along Route 66 as part of the War Department’s strategic rapid mobilization efforts. Over time, the base boundaries moved, and a 1.7 mile stretch of the historic highway became the main road through the base, with a secondary name of Joseph L. Boll Avenue. It is the only stretch of Historic Route 66 that is not readily accessible to the public.

In order to gain access to this portion of Route 66, Piringer’s girlfriend, 30-year-old Avagail Hesson, contacted Communication Strategy and Operations on base and submitted their information, requesting access to run across the base on the projected date. Once vetted, they were able to move forward with their plans and LazRuns’ LA to NYC adventure began on March 15.

Hesson, a Miami Beach, Florida native, set aside her work as a jeweler to crew this mission along with their companion, an American Bulldog named XXX. The duo follows LazRuns along his route in a recreational vehicle which functions as a support vehicle, mobile office, and living quarters throughout the cross-country trek.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Hesson said, of the adventure.

Running is a passion for Piringer, and when asked why he enjoys it, his response is a challenge.

“Run a lot and you’ll find out!” he said. “Running is amazing, it helps you think and see clearly. It teaches that it is up to you to achieve what you want to achieve!”

Although running is optional, and a runner can stop at any time, it is in “pushing through” that LazRuns said “you can and will overcome that weak and conformist voice in your head.”

“You go on, all the way to the goal, because that's the decision you made!” he said. “You will learn that you are capable of anything, of so much more than you thought, because you alone simply decided. To me, running is inspiration. It’s mental training. You can also call it active meditation or self-awareness. Running is life! You are alive because you have chosen to use your body, which, if properly prepared, will take you to the end of the world.”

Running is a fairly common form of exercise, but cross-country running, literally from one coast to the other, is a feat tackled by very few.

“Though this year, in particular after COVID-19, I have seen quite a few!” Piringer said. “So because it’s such a big project, visiting so many places along the way, it’s a great opportunity to talk and meet with people and spread awareness about who we’re trying to raise money for and also just to perhaps encourage people to be healthier and go out and create their own adventures!”

As passionate as he is about running, the couple is also passionate about making sure that every child is able to receive decent meals.

“It’s the absolute bare minimum and no person, or child especially, should ever be without food,” Piringer said. “I want to do my part to help make sure that is available to those who need it.”

To that end, once they complete the run, LazRuns will be donating funds received to No Kid Hungry. Piringer and Hesson offer yet another challenge.

“Go out there and do something!” they said. “Don’t be a person who just sits and watches life pass by in front of your eyes. There are no do overs! If you are here on this planet just one time, make sure you’re not spending it staring at a phone screen for years.”