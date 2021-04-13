3rd MAW conducts engineering operations on Catalina Island

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. – (April 13, 2021) United States Marines from Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 373, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, in partnership with the Catalina Island Conservancy, will work on several engineer projects on Catalina Island through the Department of Defense Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program.



This unique opportunity allows the Marines to restore sections of roadway around the island while simultaneously training for real-world operations.



“This is an incredible chance for our Marines and Sailors to train hard on a challenging project while simultaneously leaving a positive and meaningful impact on this great community.”



The time spent on the island will challenge the Marines to deploy to an austere maritime environment, logistically sustain forces for an extended period, conduct forward aviation combat engineering (FACE) operations, and set conditions for follow-on forces while continuously interacting with a local civilian population, closely simulating future conflicts.



“Due to the location, geography and duration associated with this project, the dedication and teamwork of the entire squadron is necessary to make it a success. This is exactly the kind of training we need to be doing and we are excited for this opportunity. ”



3rd MAW continues to “Fix, Fly and Fight” as the Marine Corps’ largest aircraft wing, and remains combat-ready, deployable on short notice, and lethal when called into action.



