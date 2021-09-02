128th Air Refueling Wing Rolls Out COVID-19 Vaccine

Photo By Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening | A member of the 128th Air Refueling Wing holds up a sign signifying why they are...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening | A member of the 128th Air Refueling Wing holds up a sign signifying why they are choosing to receive the COVID-19 Vaccine here at 128th Air Refueling Wing, Milwaukee, Feb. 7, 2020. The 128th Air Refueling Wing has begun the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in coordination with the U.S. Department of Defense's Operation Warp Speed. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening) see less | View Image Page

As the Department of Defense distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out, the128th Air Refueling Wing Medical Group continues to coordinate and administer initial vaccinations to base personnel in Milwaukee, February 7, 2021.



COVID-19 vaccines were developed, in part, through the DOD’s Operation Warp Speed. The first vaccines were made available in December 2020 and will continue to be distributed as more become available.



The DOD describes Operation Warp Speed as “an unprecedented leap toward a historic breakthrough that will save countless lives. It is leveraging the best experts from the federal government and private industry to develop effective vaccines and therapeutics quickly without compromising safety.”



Currently, the vaccine is being offered to 128 ARW Airmen under an emergency use authorization and on a voluntary basis. . Initial quantities of the vaccine have been limited and will be distributed on a rolling delivery basis.



“ It is essential that our unit members have all the information they need to make an informed decision regarding getting the vaccine” said Col. Adria Zuccaro, 128 ARW wing commander. “The medical group has been so instrumental in staying on top of the messaging for the vaccine rollout.”



Due to the finite supply of COVID-19 vaccine, the distribution prioritization will be consistent with data-driven CDC guidance for national prioritization.



This involves a process that is phase driven and intended to safely protect personnel from COVID-19 as quickly as possible.



The end-state is that the DoD is able to reduce the burden of COVID-19 disease in high-risk populations and simultaneously mitigate risk to military operations.



“Mission readiness is a top priority” said Col. Adria Zuccaro. “ Virus-free Airmen are key.”



The DOD will continue to distribute and administer vaccines through its phased approach until 60% of DOD’s 11.1 million personnel have received the vaccine, at which time DOD anticipates vaccine manufacturing rates to support full-scale, unrestricted vaccine distribution and administration to Department personnel in the same way the Department conducts its annual influenza vaccine program.



The Department remains committed to protecting our Service members, civilian employees, and families around the globe; safeguarding our national security capabilities; and supporting the whole-of nation response.



To learn more about the available COVID-19 vaccines, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html