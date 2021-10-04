451st ESC Soldiers Conduct Rapid Deployment Training Exercise

Photo By Spc. Andrew Zook | U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers of the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command set up...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Andrew Zook | U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers of the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command set up Deployable Rapid Assembly Shelters to house server towers and other equipment as part of the Early Entry Command Post field training exercise on McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kan., April 10, 2021. The purpose of the exercise is to prepare Soldiers for rapid deployment of communication equipment into an area whenever needed. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers of the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) participated in real-life training during their Battle Assembly weekend by setting up an Early Entry Command Post (EECP) at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kan., April 10, 2021. Chief Warrant Officer Three Paul Richard Miller explained that setting up the EECP is an important part of the training program provided to signal Soldiers responsible for setting up communications at any command post.

“We typically try and do a validation once a year to make sure everything is online and running the way it’s supposed to. This is the first time since the pandemic,” said Miller.

“In a real-world situation, we would be deployed in with a signal company that will provide our connectivity, and then from these server stacks, we provide all the services.

An EECP affords 451st ESC Soldiers an opportunity to train their response in preparation for real-world operations. Soldiers connect to satellite services to provide traditional, in-office services other Army units would use like the Command Post of the Future, a battle-tracking communication and monitoring software.

“We did a lot of prep work. Some of the other warrant officers and enlisted Soldiers, the full-time people, were getting things set up before we came out to make sure we were prepared for the exercise,” said Miller.

Sgt. Sarah Blake said this was the first time she was able to conduct in-person training since June 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic social-distancing precautions. “I definitely feel happy that we’re getting the training that’s needed to be able to do our jobs so we can be more efficient at it,” said Blake. “I definitely prefer it over online training any day because you actually get to do it hands-on, which I think is way better.”

Blake highlighted the importance of conducting real-world training scenarios.

“It’s important because you need to make sure it’s working now not when you get there,” said