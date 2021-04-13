NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Executive Director Awarded Navy’s Highest Honor for Distinguished Civilian Service

Courtesy Photo | On April 13, Kevin F. Mooney was presented with the Navy’s Distinguished Civilian...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | On April 13, Kevin F. Mooney was presented with the Navy’s Distinguished Civilian Service Award (DCSA) for his service as the Executive Director, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville, and Executive Director, Commander Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia from September 2011 to February 2020. see less | View Image Page

On April 13, Kevin F. Mooney was presented with the Navy’s Distinguished Civilian Service Award (DCSA) for his service as Executive Director, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville, and Executive Director, Commander Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia from September 2011 to February 2020.



The Navy Distinguished Service Award is the highest honor the Secretary of the Navy can confer upon civilian members of the Department of the Navy, and is typically reserved for those whose contributions to the Department of the Navy are exceptional in their scope and merit.



Having been previously endorsed by the Secretary of the Navy as a nominee for the Department of Defense’s 65th DCSA, Mooney was unaware of his nomination by NAVSUP to the Department of the Navy for its equivalent award. NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Commanding Officer, Capt. William H. Clarke was pleased to surprise Mooney with the award presentation during a virtual command meeting.



According to Clarke, “Mr. Kevin Mooney has been a leader in advancing supply chain accountability, effectiveness and auditability across the Navy, which has had far-reaching implications to the Department of Defense. His expertise and leadership have proven invaluable in standing up inventory accuracy initiatives throughout the Southeast Region and beyond.” Clarke went on to say, “His ability to champion projects and see them through to fruition has pushed our Fleet Logistics Center to the leading edge within the NAVSUP Enterprise. Where others see a daunting task, Mr. Mooney sees an opportunity to do what is right.”



Mooney’s award citation from the Secretary of the Navy stated, “Through [his] efforts, the supply chain management and inventory accuracy capabilities of the Department of Defense were transformed to be more effective, efficient and responsive. He was the catalyst for the ongoing Navy Material Accountability Campaign concept that impacts both Navy and Department [of Defense] supply chains, resulting in improved readiness.”



The citation went on to recognize Mooney for his contributions to the first operational employment of NAVSUP's Enterprise Logistics Response Team during the 2017 hurricane season, which provided logistics support for military installation recovery and defense support to civil authorities. The 2017 hurricane season is reported to have been the costliest on record and included hurricanes Harvey and Maria.



Additionally, Mooney was honored for his management acumen, strategic foresight, and shore installation expertise while serving as the Executive Director for Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia from 2011 to 2015. During that time he was instrumental in strategic deployments to Bahrain, the Forward Naval Forces establishment in Spain and the creation of a new facility in Romania.



Mooney’s previous civilian positions include, Director of Corporate Operations for the Southeast Regional Maintenance Center in Mayport, Fla.; NSA Naples Business Manager; Navy Region Europe Transition Officer (Base Closure Officer) and Deputy Operations Officer for Fleet Industrial Supply Center Yokosuka, Japan.



Mooney retired from the US Navy in 2006 after 20 years as an active duty Supply Corps Officer and is a graduate of St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas and holds a B.A. in Economics. He also earned his M.S. in Management from the Naval Post-Graduate School in Monterey, Calif., with a concentration in Logistics Engineering. He is a qualified Acquisition Professional and a Certified Professional Logistician.