V Corps Soldiers Attend Extremism Stand-down

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army officers from V Corps reaffirm their oath in the Haszard Auditorium at Fort...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army officers from V Corps reaffirm their oath in the Haszard Auditorium at Fort Knox, Kentucky on Mar. 31, 2021. The soldiers took the oath as a part of their extremism awareness briefing. (U.S. Army Photo by PV2 Javen Owens, V Corps Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES 03.31.2021 Courtesy Story V Corps

Story and photos by PV2 Javen Owens, V Corps Public Affairs



U.S Army Sgt. Maj. Lorena Delain, the lead instructor of Military Equal Opportunity, briefed V Corp Soldiers on extremism awareness at the Haszard Auditorium at Fort Knox, Kentucky on Mar. 30 and 31, 2021.



Delain does this so that V Corps Soldiers are aware and can look for the warning signs in their Soldiers and battle buddies.



Violent extremism poses a critical threat to the United States. With recent occurrences of domestic extremism involving active and retired military members it is important for V Corps Soldiers to know that extremism is not limited to a single political, religious, ethnic/cultural, or ideological background. Participation in extremist organizations is prohibited. It doesn’t represent V Corps missions and conflicts with the Army's values.



Delain started by bringing up U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Terrence McKenrick, the V Corps deputy commanding general - maneuver, to have all the officers and enlisted Soldiers in attendance reaffirm their oath. McKenrick did this to show how, as service members, we all serve the people and that leaves no room for discrimination. Which was one of the points emphasized by Delain in this briefing.



“Understanding how to report and understanding what are some indicators and signs and just having that open dialogue of communication with each other and talking about the elephant in the room, and how it impacts our culture as it is a hybrid of our societies.” said Delain.



Some warning indicators discussed included receiving financial assistance from a person who advocates the use of violence to undermine or disrupt U.S. military operations or foreign policy; Soliciting advice, encouragement, finances, training, or other resources from a person who advocates the use of unlawful violence to undermine or disrupt U.S. military operations or foreign policy; Making a financial contribution to foreign charity, an organization, or cause that advocates the use of unlawful violence to undermine or disrupt U.S. military operations or foreign policy; Expressing a political, religious, or ideological obligation to engage in unlawful violence directed against U.S. military operations or foreign policy; Expressing support for foreign persons or organizations that promote or threaten the use of unlawful force or violence to achieve political, ideological, or religious objectives; Participation in political demonstrations that promote or threaten the use of unlawful violence directed against the Army, DOD, or the United States based on political, ideological, or religious tenets, principles or beliefs. If you notice any of the indicators or like incidences report it immediately.



Soldiers can report incidents of extremism by notifying the supporting counterintelligence organization. They also must ensure the security manager records derogatory information as an incident report in the Joint Personnel Adjudication System IAW Army Regulation 380-67. In addition, Soldiers should contact the Criminal Investigation Division and Judge Advocate General. Commanders and law enforcement will take appropriate actions upon learning that a Soldier is participating in extremist organizations or activities.



“We (V Corps) have a unique base where we don’t have a past so everything is what happens now and in the future … [which keeps] us in that path of positivity and growth,” shared Delain.



If you do not understand your duty to refrain from prohibited activities please refer to Army policy AR 600-20.