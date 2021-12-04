USARCENT celebrates Army Aviation birthday with Joint Multi-Compo Exercise

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. -- U.S. Army aviators conducted joint multi-component training with their U.S. Air Force counterparts to increase interoperability while also celebrating the 38th Army Aviation Branch birthday, April 12, here.



The event involved active duty Army aviators from U.S. Army Central (USARCENT), South Carolina Army National Guard (SCARNG) aviators, and Shaw AFB fire emergency services personnel from the 20th Civil Engineering Squadron.



“We can’t do what we do in the Army without our aviators, and we can’t do what we do without all of our Army components.It's a total Army effort,” said Lt. Gen. Terry Ferrell, Commanding General, USARCENT.



Ferrell said the same is true for the Army’s Air Force teammates. He added that events like these enhance overall readiness by increasing capabilities during joint deployment with fellow service branches. The event created numerous unique opportunities for gaining experience in situations that participants may not regularly face.



“This was an opportunity to learn more about Army aviation aircraft and to train us on how to do our job in a full deployment capacity,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hunter Harp, Fire Emergency Service with the 20th Civil Engineering Squadron. “This is not our traditional aircraft but this event helps us respond to emergency situations to help our fellow branches in the future.”



USARCENT operations troops coordinated the training with the SCARNG and Shaw AFB Fire rescue personnel, which included setup and control of Army helicopter landing zones and air to ground communications. During the event, a SCARNG Chinook, Black Hawk, and Apache landed on the field in front of Patton Hall, USARCENT’s headquarters.



Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) cadets from Clemson University also attended the exercise and birthday celebration to learn more about Army aviation first hand.



“South Carolina Army National Guard extended an invitation to this event to give us an idea of the different branches within the Army,” said Clemson Army ROTC Cadet Paul Campbell.



The exercise and aviation birthday cake-cutting ceremony that followed celebrated the history and important roles Army and joint aviation play in readiness, and also established new relationships between the total force and Team Shaw troops.

