    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy community tackles serious issues with April awareness months

    Fort McCoy community tackles serious issues with April awareness months

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Story by Christopher Hanson 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie, 88th Readiness Division commanding general and Fort McCoy senior commander, talks to the Fort McCoy community March 18, 2021, via video during a special proclamation signing event for April observances in building 60 at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Several Fort McCoy leaders took time out to sign proclamations for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Alcohol Awareness Month, Autism Awareness Month, and Child Abuse Prevention Month.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set "Fort McCoy" or another installation as your preferred base.

