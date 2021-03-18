Photo Essay: Fort McCoy community tackles serious issues with April awareness months

Photo By Christopher Hanson | Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie, 88th Readiness Division commanding general and Fort McCoy...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Hanson | Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie, 88th Readiness Division commanding general and Fort McCoy senior commander, talks to the Fort McCoy community March 18, 2021, via video during a special proclamation signing event for April observances in building 60 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Several Fort McCoy leaders took time out to sign proclamations for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Alcohol Awareness Month, Autism Awareness Month, and Child Abuse Prevention Month. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Hanson, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

