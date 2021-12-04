NAVSUP commands win retention excellence award two years in a row

For the second year in a row, five of the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) commands have won the fiscal year 2020 manpower, personnel, training and education retention excellence award.



NAVSUP headquarters, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville, NAVSUP FLC Sigonella, NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound and NAVSUP FLC Bahrain have maintained their status of engaging with their Sailors and creating environments where every member of the team is valued.



“Our Navy remains committed to retaining the right Sailors, with the requisite skillsets, to man the Fleet,” said Vice Admiral John Nowell Jr., deputy chief of Naval Operations for Manpower, Personnel, Training, and Education/Chief of Naval Personnel.



The retention excellence award recognizes commands who are executing Brilliant on the Basics, which is the foundation of Navy’s retention efforts. The basics include six key programs: mentorship, command indoctrination, career development boards, recognition, ombudsman, and command sponsorship. These six basics are the critical cornerstones to building a successful career.



“I commend the NAVSUP FLC commanding officers and their senior enlisted leaders for keeping our fleet strong by fully engaging our most valuable asset, our Sailors. Your commitment to developing and retaining our warfighting team will ensure supremacy in 21st century naval warfare,” said Rear Admiral Peter Stamatopoulos, commander NAVSUP.



Award-winning commands must pass the annual career information program review with a score of 90 points or higher while meeting set benchmarks for reenlistment and attrition rates during the fiscal year.



“To sustain a Navy positioned for great power competition, we must continue to leverage talent in fiscal year 2021 and beyond, we will build a Navy that can fight and win, let us get after it,” said Nowell



