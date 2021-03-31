Mastering military training

The Master Military Training Leader Program awarded its first Master MTLs their aiguillettes on March 19.



The program distinguishes military training leaders who have mastered demonstration, evaluation and the reinforcement of military standards, exude military bearing and discipline while scheduling and conducting military training and are key leaders among Airmen and their peers. Keesler is authorized to name 10 percent of its MTLs as Master MTLs, excluding the MTL schoolhouse, equaling approximately six Master MTLs in the 81st Training Group.



“MTLs mentor, train, and lead Airmen; that is what we are charged to do, but who mentors, trains, and leads MTLs?” said Tech. Sgt. Lauren Harris, 81st Training Support Squadron military training operations office MTL. “We have just implemented the program. While we are still improving and making adjustments as needed, the eight components these MTLs must execute, build on fundamental tasks we do every day. Having subject matter experts such as Master MTLs out on the line, enables MTLs to seek mentorship and direction from those that are truly masters of their craft.”



Consideration for the program includes time on station requirements, physical fitness, letters of recommendation and the successful completion of an extensive 8-component evaluation. Evaluations include a knowledge exam, control of flight, open ranks, room inspection, electronic collateral training folder and Airman-interactive management system processes, professional development brief, physical training session and a formal board.



“MTLs are expected to set the standard for Airmen in training,” said Harris. “As a Master MTL, they play a significant role in setting standards for brand new MTLs as well. What better example is there to emulate than those who have perfected our career field?”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2021 Date Posted: 04.12.2021 12:25 Story ID: 393625 Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mastering military training, by SrA Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.