The 39th Transportation Battalion bids farewell to one leader and welcomes another

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The 39th Transportation Battalion (MC) held a Change of Command ceremony, bidding farewell to outgoing Commander Lt. Col. Brandon H. Ungetheim, April 9. As part of the ceremony, Ungetheim formally relinquished his authority, accountability, and command of the Stilwell battalion to Lt. Col. Matthew C. Rivera, during the traditional passing of unit colors.



Ungetheim served as the Stilwell commander for two years. During his tenure he oversaw approximately 18 major exercises per year throughout 13 countries, supporting various air, rail, and sea nodes. He moved more than 55,000 transportation movement releases over a two year span, supported excess total of 492 trains to multiple European destinations, and executed movement control operations out of every major port and aerial port of departure throughout the European footprint. These are just a few of his accomplishments that have led to the success of the battalion.



Col. Scott Kindberg, commander of the 16th Sustainment Brigade was the guest speaker of the event. During his speech he commended Ungetheim for all he had done while serving as Stilwell commander.



“Brandon, you have done such an amazing job leading this battalion.” “You have made this battalion ready and have supported the readiness of multiple brigade fighting formations, and multiple allied nations, you have made this battalion ready to execute in an expeditionary manner.”



Kindberg then addressed Rivera, as he takes on the new role as commander for 39th Trans. Battalion.



“Matt, I trust you will ensure this battalion is well trained, remains at a high readiness rate, and that you are ready for the challenges that come ahead.”

