CSS-15 Sailors Promote Safety in Inalåhan

Inalåhan, Guam (April 9, 2021) – Sailors assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 and Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific, Det. Guam, partnered with the command’s sister village of Inalåhan during a volunteer event April 9.



The event served as a way for the Sailors and community members to foster relationships and revitalize efforts to increase safety and beautify the village following the COVID-19 healthcare pandemic.



“I’m very thankful that we’ve engaged in this relationship,” said Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf. “These Sailors are coming out and helping do things that I would otherwise not get help on. This is just a start, and we have a long way to go.”



During the event, Sailors painted multiple guard rails along the side of the road in order to increase visibility and promote safe travel through the village.



“The fundamental purpose of the United States military is to defend the constitution and to keep the people safe,” said Lt. Alfonso Sciacchitano, assigned to NSTCP, Det. Guam, from Marietta, Georgia. “We’ve seen how this is done during times of war but during times of peace, we can keep the community safe by doing the smallest things such as painting safety railings on the side of the road. If we can save just one life by doing this, then I know we are still fulfilling our purpose.”



In addition to painting guard rails, Sailor also worked to remove multiple bags of trash from the village’s beaches as part of the mayor’s anti-littering campaign.



“It’s a beautiful island, and we’re doing our part to try to preserve its beauty,” said Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Regalado, executive officer at CSS-15, a native of New York, N.Y. “It’s important for the military to be involved with the local government and community to build and foster relationships as we work for a common goal.”



Following the event, the mayor hosted an appreciation luncheon at the Inalåhan Mayor’s Office. The luncheon provided Sailors an opportunity to become acquainted with the new mayor and socialize with his staff.



“We’re not looking for laborers,” said Chargualaf. “We’re looking for family. This meal serves as a token of the village’s appreciation.”



Sailors on the island routinely help local schools and villages throughout the year as part of the Navy’s Sister School, Sister Village community relations program. The purpose of the program is to create, foster, and develop sustained positive relationships between the military and the local Guam population



“This is an opportunity to show that we’re not just a fighting force, but a helping hand within our community,” said Chief Yeoman Eddie Aviles, assigned to CSS-15, from Los Angeles.



CSS-15 is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, in Piti, Guam, and consists of multiple Los Angeles-class fast attack submarines. The squadron staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to these commands. Also based out of Naval Base Guam are submarine tenders USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.



For more news from Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, visit our official CSS-15 website at http://www.csp.navy.mil/css15 and our official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SubmarineSquadron15/.



Are you interested in taking orders to Guam? Want to learn more about the duty station and life on our island? For more information, check out the 'Go Guam!' website at http://www.csp.navy.mil/go-guam/ and download the '1st Fifteen' checklist.



