“True Professionalism”

(BOISE, Idaho) Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Staker Holt has been striving with his career in both the Navy as a Mass Communication Specialist and in his civilian work as Behavioral Intervention worker with Positive Connections company.



Attached to NOSC Boise, Idaho, MCSN Holt strives with the practice of the U.S. Navy in his endeavors as a capable Sailor, and in his civilian career under the ideal of professionalism taught by the U.S. Navy.



This rate helped Holt to learn patience as well as teaching him skills that can be applied to the rest of his life. Understanding how cameras and graphics work has been very useful in helping his civilian employers present themselves in a more meaningful and impactful manner.



Holt uses the patient calmness that the Navy has given me everyday at his civilian job. Working with children who have special needs or have gone through some traumatic incident has given me plenty of opportunities to stay calm in the face of adversity.



“There are too many things to list here but to me the most important will always be patience.” said Holt. To be able to wait for things is a struggle that I believe a lot of people have. The ability to stay patient however is something that can solve so many problems in people’s lives. It will create financial stability, job success, and a sense of good report when communicating with others.



Ever since he was little, watching action movies and seeing the US military in action in the middle east inspired him to join the military and serve the US. “As I grew older the idea of serving always stayed in the back of my mind and as I felt more and more distanced from the traditional academia provided by college the military kept beckoning my way.” But, the straw that broke the camel’s back was his Navy recruiter MM1 Stitzel. His genuine care and understanding drove me to want to surround myself with like minded individuals.



His family reaction was a distinct mix of fear and excitement. Some had more fear than others but overall it was a positive push towards joining the world greatest Navy.



Holt started my military career enlisted to be a Navy MC. The training time and difficulty of the course scared him at first, but once he got to do the job he fell in love with it. “Videography took my heart and every piece I made felt like I learned a new tool critical to my growth.” said Holt.

