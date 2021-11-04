Senior Master Sgt. Jenny Wirkkala is Washington Air Guard’s 1st Sergeant of the Year

CAMP MURRAY, Wash.—Senior Master Sgt. Jenny Wirkkala of the 116th Air Support Operations Squadron was named the Washington Air National Guard First Sergeant of the Year during a ceremony on March 6.



Originally from Nebraska, Wirkkala has enjoyed a varied career in the Air Force. She was stationed at the U.S. Air Force Academy for a time and served overseas in a Control and Reporting Center. Later, she served in the Western Air Defense Sector for eight years before she was selected for the Tactical Air Control Party First Sergeant position in the 116th.



Wirkkala describes the TACP members of the 116th ASOS as “some of the most specialized, talented, and dedicated Airmen in the ANG. I marvel everyday what they do to keep themselves fully combat mission ready to execute at a moment’s notice.” Wirkkala said that she admires the camaraderie and commitment within the squadron. “They exemplify dedication to the mission, each other, and the TACP community,” she said.



Wirkkala also credits support staff within the squadron for their role in the success of the mission. “These individuals are the spokes that keeps the wheels turning.”



Describing Wirkkala in a recent Facebook post, 194th Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Allan Lawson wrote, “If one of her Airmen needs help…she’s the first to respond. Last year she helped individuals with processing official forms reflecting their military service, generated awards, worked pay issues and more. Her efforts allowed members to receive home loans, 388 serve award and over $100k in back pay.”



In addition to her squadron responsibilities, Wirkkala serves on the Washington Air National Guard Enlisted Field Advisory Council.



Wirkkala lives in Kirkland where she is raising her two young sons, and she spends free time cycling, cooking, and gardening.

