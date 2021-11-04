Profiles in Professionalism: MM3 Xavior Fitch

(DES MOINES, Iowa) As Machinist Mate 3rd Class Xavior Fitch prepared to end his active-duty naval career he knew that joining the Navy Reserve would be the next best thing.



“I wanted to continue to support my family but also have time to expand my skills and knowledge, both in my rate and professionally in my civilian life,” said Fitch. “I want my wife and children to see that even when things get tough, you can push through and be successful.”



Within a month the Joliet, Illinois native started drilling with Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC), Des Moines, Iowa where he currently serves as part of the Operational Support Unit, Shore Units Division (OPS OSU).



“I'm a roadside diesel mechanic in the civilian sector,” Fitch said. “Being a Machinist's Mate and being around diesel engines and other mechanical equipment on the ship taught me the value of organization, and a steadfast attitude when working on diesel components on the civilian side.”



Navy Machinist’s Mates operate and maintain steam turbines and reduction gears used for ship propulsion and auxiliary machinery such as turbo generators, pumps and oil purifiers. They also maintain auxiliary machinery outside of main machinery spaces, such as electrohydraulic steering engines and elevators, refrigeration plants, air conditioning systems and desalinization plants. They may also operate and maintain compressed gas producing plants.



However, Fitch said that it isn’t just his military experiences that help enhance his life.



“On the flip side, my civilian occupation further increases my knowledge about my rate and I’m able to learn more, even from differences of equipment.”



Although he loves his rate, Fitch explained there are many things that make being part of the Navy Reserve worthwhile and enjoyable.



"The camaraderie between those at my command and the Navy as a whole, plus the sense of belonging that stems from sharing similar experiences, brings such a large group of people together,” said Fitch. “It's that bond with my shipmates that helps motivate me to be the best Sailor I can possibly be.”



Heavily focused on training junior Sailors as the OSU unit’s Sailor 360 program Ship One commanding officer, Fitch takes time each month to help build and lead presentations and activities used for NOSC-wide training. However, he can't help but anticipate supporting the fleet underway in the future.



"I’m looking forward to deploying, to get back where I belong, under a hot engine making sure that it can help carry out the mission of the ship.”



Fitch served on active duty from February 2016 to February 2020, during which time he was attached to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) in Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia Beach, VA.

