165th Military Police Battalion conducts Change of Responsibility

Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony J. Bruno passed the responsibility of training and the welfare of the Soldiers of the 165th Military Police Battalion to the incoming command sergeant major of the Battalion, Command Sgt. Maj. Deborah Wilkins.



“CSM Bruno, we have had quite a history. From Johnstown to Iraq, Afghanistan to Fort Indiantown Gap, and with me being the battalion commander to you being the command sergeant major,” said Col. Brad Pierson, commander of the 165th MP Bn., 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade.



Bruno was the first command sergeant major of the 165th MP Bn., as he assumed the position when the battalion was formed Oct. 1, 2016. Bruno said that it was with the help of many officers, noncommissioned officers, and enlisted Soldiers, he helped to support and craft the battalion into the organization that it is today.



“Five years ago, we stood up the 165th Military Police Battalion … and it has been an incredible journey,” said Bruno. “During those five years we were able to launch the 28th Military Police Company to support [U.S. Central Command], we were able to stand up the 1069th Military Police Company, a brand new line company, while putting the battalion together and making it operational.”



Bruno was quick to point out that ceremony was not all about the outgoing command sergeant major.



“So, today is not about me, it is about CSM Wilkins. I had the pleasure of seeing her when she was the first sergeant of the 28th Military Police Company. I’m sure with everyone, little things stand out about people. To me, what stood out about her at the time was how she handled 4100s for her Soldiers for their promotions,” he said.



Bruno said that typically, the process is handed down through leadership channels to get accomplished. But that was not the leadership mentality of then 1st Sgt. Wilkins, because of how she mentored her Soldiers on their well-being and career.



“She would set up a table in the middle of the drill hall floor, and she would sit down with every Soldier in the company. She would talk to them, and she would make sure that they had their affairs in order,” he said.



For Wilkins, she took time to honor Bruno for the work that he did for the 165th.



“CSM Bruno became the first command sergeant major of this battalion, and I could not ask for a better foundation,” she said. “I do greatly appreciate the hard-work and dedication that you have performed in standing the battalion up.”



With the passing of the NCO sword, to symbolize the passing of the responsibility from Bruno to Pierson and then Pierson to Wilkins, the role of command sergeant major of the battalion is now with Wilkins; she is proud of the Soldiers and the work they continue to perform.



The year 2020 will be remembered as the “Year of the Guard” by many senior Guard officials. Soldiers from this battalion have supported several State Active Duty (SAD) Operations in support of COVID-19 operations, Protect PA, and continue to support the Commonwealth today. The Guard will continue to be a force in readiness both home and abroad.



“My goal is to keep this battalion focused on our missions. I will stand by our Soldiers and their needs, and their family’s needs so that we may continue to be a strong and resilient battalion,” she said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2021 Date Posted: 04.11.2021 16:27 Story ID: 393565 Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 165th Military Police Battalion conducts Change of Responsibility, by SFC Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.