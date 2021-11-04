446th Mission Support Group welcomes new commander

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. - Col. Sherard Dorroh assumed command of the 446th Mission Support Group here on April 11.



“I’m just very excited and looking forward to the challenge and doing whatever I can to make it better for our Airmen," Dorroh said.



Before assuming command of the 446th MSG, Dorroh served as the commander of the 943rd Mission Support Flight in Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona. Dorroh attended the University of Texas and graduated in 1996. He has served in several command roles before joining the Air Force Reserve in 2012 where he continues to support the Air Force mission.



“There's a bit of resiliency that comes with me and it's in my D.N.A, and it's wrapped up in a village of people that I am with,” said Dorroh.



Dorroh shared with attendees how his upbringing, friends and family have helped shape him into who he is today. It's because of this, he said, that will help him lead the 446th MSG and bring resilience to the Airmen.



Dorroh excitedly took command of the 446th MSG and used the group guidon as a visual reminder of the role Airmen play in the success of an organization.



“My mission support group is the base of the guidon” said Dorroh. “If you try to stand the guidon up without the base; it's gonna fall over.”



The group is made up of five squadrons and one flight, which includes the 446th Civil Engineer Squadron, 446th Force Support Squadron, 446th Security Forces Squadron, 36th Aerial Port Squadron, 86th Aerial Port Squadron, and 446th Logistics Readiness Flight.

