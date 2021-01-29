141st ARW welcomes new Drug Demand Reduction Program

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. — If you’ve been tapped for a drug test lately you’ve probably noticed a few changes. At the start of this fiscal year, the Air National Guard made big changes to the Drug Demand Reduction Program. Loyal Source, a government contracting company, now provides personnel to manage the program in its entirety.



The change relieves 141st Air Refueling Wing Airmen from staffing the program each drill.



Yep, that’s right. You no longer have to observe.



The biggest change to the program was hiring a full-time civilian program manager and adding civilian observers.



The program manager coordinates civilian observers, supplies, records, and maintains the DDRP in accordance to regulations. With the addition of a full-time DDRP manager and civilian observers, military members will no longer be required to perform drug program related additional duties.



“Testing can now be completed without the constant need to tap military members for extra duties for the drug testing program,” said Robert Fletcher, the new 141st ARW DDRP program manager. “The main priority is to have a program that has as little an impact on the regularly scheduled drill and the members as possible.”



Fletcher is a Spokane native who came back to the area after serving for 17 years in the Air Force. His background ranges from Jet Engine Mechanic, Unit Engine Manager, Shift Supervisor, to Engine Shop Chief and Unit Deployment Section Chief. He has been stationed at and deployed to various places around the world: Karshi-Khanabad, known as K2, Al Dafra, Bagram Air Base, and Balad Air Base to name a few.



“My main goal is to make the program have as little of an impact as possible on the wing to a point where there is no sense of dread surrounding the DDRP,” Fletcher said. As the DDRP manager, Fletcher will ensure that the 141st ARW is mission ready by fostering a drug-free environment through a comprehensive program of education, prevention and deterrence of illicit or prescription drug abuse. He will provide evidence-based outreach and prevention activities, while working alongside ADAPT, family advocacy, youth services and the chaplains.

