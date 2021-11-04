315th AMDS carries out COVID vaccine distribution during training weekend

The Reserve wing at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., continued mass distribution of the FDA-approved COVID-19 Moderna vaccine to its airmen over the April unit training weekend.



The 315th Airlift Wing’s distribution of the vaccine supports its continued efforts to stop the pandemic and maintain the health and safety of airmen.



“Taking care of Americans, our Airmen and their families is the Air Force Reserve’s number one priority,” said Col. Adam Willis, the 315th AW commander. ”Distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to our Reserve Citizen Airmen builds the operational readiness of our Reserve force, which is the key to our ability to adequately defend our nation both domestically and abroad.”



Over the duty weekend, the 315th Aerospace Medicine Squadron distributed the Moderna vaccines received from the Department of Defense, who continues to make a strong push to promote and ensure effective administration of the COVID-19 vaccines.



“We’re strongly encouraging our Reserve members to get the vaccine as soon as it’s available to them,” said Senior Master Sgt. Melanie Frederick, a medical technician with the 315th AMDS. “By getting the vaccine, each airman is doing their part to stop the spread of the virus, leading to a more healthy unit, Air Force Reserve force and global population.”



The Details



Frederick said that Reservists and beneficiaries will be eligible for the COVID vaccine based on an approved phase/tier prioritization schedule. As part of the Moderna vaccine distribution at JB Charleston, Airmen will receive a two-shot series with the second shot coming approximately 28 days after the first.



She said what’s important to remember is that while the vaccine doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of contracting COVID, it can be an effective way to lower that risk and help prevent you from getting seriously ill if an airman catches the virus.



“In addition to mitigating risk to the airman, receiving the vaccine will also help protect the health of the people Airmen may come in contact with – especially those who are at an increased risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19,” Frederick said.



What’s Next



Many of the Air Force Reserve Command’s units have received initial distribution of the vaccine. Under guidance from the DoD, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Air Force Surgeon General’s office, the 315th AW will continue providing vaccinations to its members as subsequent distributions come available, Willis said.



“As we began to tackle the global COVID-19 outbreak more than a year ago, Air Force Reserve leaders ensured that the well-being of our Reserve Citizen Airmen was at the forefront of our efforts,” Willis said. “Our commitment to the nation, and the Air Force Reserve’s overall readiness, depends on the individual readiness of each of those Airmen, so we will continue forward with this mindset.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2021 Date Posted: 04.11.2021 14:29 Story ID: 393557 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 315th AMDS carries out COVID vaccine distribution during training weekend, by Capt. Marquel Coaxum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.