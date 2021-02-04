EODMU-1 Welcomes New Commanding Officer

SAN DIEGO (NNS) – Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1, held a change of command ceremony at Naval Base Point Loma, April 2.



Cmdr. Michael Dalrymple relieved Cmdr. Brian Reitter as commander of EODMU-1 during a ceremony that was attended by essential personnel and a virtual crowd including family, friends and service members watching on social media to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



Reitter addressed the crowd during the ceremony to highlight this moment in his career and achievements of EODMU-1 while under his command.



“The team here is truly amazing and strengthened by our shared vision and ethos,” said Reitter. ”One team. Operationally focused.”



In his first address as commanding officer of EODMU-1, Dalrymple said he was privileged to relieve Reitter who shaped EODMU-1’s Sailors and Marines and left an “indelible legacy.”



“You all have been operating with a clear focus on preparing for conflict in the Pacific,” said Dalrymple. “You have trained hard and every day are more prepared to meet the threat.”



“We are going to continue to be aggressive in our approach, and focus on the mission,” said Dalrymple. “I know you are more than up for the challenge, as I witnessed your tenacity and flexibility in action this week.”



The change of command was held a week early so members from EODMU-1 could deploy to support the COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. A group of 45 Sailors and three Marines from EODMU-1 are providing the CVC command and vaccination support capabilities.



“I’m proud of how the team was able to come together and deploy to St. Louis on short order and is ready to support this important, whole-of-government effort,” said Dalrymple after the ceremony. “It’s a testament to EODMU-1 that I will be on a plane with the team headed to St. Louis in five hours.”



EODMU-1 is a critical part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas, secures the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver, builds and fosters relationships with capable and trusted partners, and protects the homeland.

