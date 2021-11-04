Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    164th Weather Flight support Homeland Response Force

    164th Weather Flight support Homeland Response Force

    Photo By Senior Airman Mikayla Gibbs | U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Jordan Sheppard, a weather specialist with the...... read more read more

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Mikayla Gibbs 

    121st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two members of the 164th Weather Flight at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base recently stepped up to support the 73rd Troop Command as part of the Homeland Response Force at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. Staff Sgt. Jordan Sheppard and Senior Airman Jordan Johnston, both weather specialists at the 121st Air Refueling Wing, were a part of this mission to help ensure the Capitol was was safe and secure for the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

    “Our job as a weather flight was to provide forecasts for our location and for those in DC,” said Johnston. “We were there to let them know of any risks and potential impacts.”

    “For example, we created a visual, and we indicated areas where there would be freezing rain or snow,” said Sheppard.

    The weather specialists provided information that was used to plan driving routes and prepare service members, they said.

    “We would give them any updates to the weather,” said Sheppard. “If we had any gusting winds or anything that would affect us right now, we would let them know in case it could break equipment or impact maneuverability or field operations.”

    Even with very short notice, Sheppard and Johnston both said they felt prepared for this mission.

    “I got to meet a lot of new people and build new working relationships,” said Sheppard.

    “I really enjoyed this learning experience,” said Johnston. “For the National Guard, it's sometimes rare for these opportunities to pop up, so it was awesome that I was asked to go.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.11.2021 12:04
    Story ID: 393555
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 164th Weather Flight support Homeland Response Force, by SrA Mikayla Gibbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    air refueling
    ohio
    weather flight
    homeland response force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT