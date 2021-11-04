121st ARW Weather Flight support Homeland Response Force

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two members of the 121st Air Refueling Wing Weather Flight at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base recently stepped up to support the 73rd Troop Command as part of the Homeland Response Force at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. Staff Sgt. Jordan Sheppard and Senior Airman Jordan Johnston, both weather specialists at the 121st ARW, were a part of this mission to help ensure the Capitol was was safe and secure for the inauguration of President Joe Biden.



“Our job as a weather flight was to provide forecasts for our location and for those in DC,” said Johnston. “We were there to let them know of any risks and potential impacts.”



“For example, we created a visual, and we indicated areas where there would be freezing rain or snow,” said Sheppard.



The weather specialists provided information that was used to plan driving routes and prepare service members, they said.



“We would give them any updates to the weather,” said Sheppard. “If we had any gusting winds or anything that would affect us right now, we would let them know in case it could break equipment or impact maneuverability or field operations.”



Even with very short notice, Sheppard and Johnston both said they felt prepared for this mission.



“I got to meet a lot of new people and build new working relationships,” said Sheppard.



“I really enjoyed this learning experience,” said Johnston. “For the National Guard, it's sometimes rare for these opportunities to pop up, so it was awesome that I was asked to go.”

