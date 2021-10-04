Staff Sgt. Steven Zipay is Washington Air Guard NCO of the Year

CAMP MURRAY, Wash.—The Washington Air National Guard named Staff Sgt. Steven Zipay of the 194th Intelligence Squadron as Noncommissioned Officer of the Year during an awards ceremony in March. Zipay, who lives in Tacoma, serves as the Advanced Target Development training manager in the intelligence squadron.



Zipay spent most of his school years in Port Orchard. He joined the Washington Air National Guard because he wanted to join a tradition of service and improve himself. “I always felt a strong urge to join the military because I wanted to contribute to the legacy that is the U.S. armed forces,” he said. “My grandfather Bob Zipay was a Marine and served in the Korean War and received a Purple Heart.” Zipay said that he saw an opportunity in the 194th Wing “to build myself into a better man while serving our great nation and state.”



For Zipay, service in the Air Guard has meant opportunities both to learn and to teach. “I am honored to have received my education through the opportunities that the Guard has provided and learned many great lessons from mentors at my unit and around the wing,” he said. Becoming the 194th IS’s Advanced Target Development training manager in 2020 helped Zipay to satisfy a longtime desire he had to teach, he said.



When Zipay reflects on his time in service, he says that he is most proud of a project in which he coordinated with fellow airmen to build and design a program template in their squadron’s targeting section. It was quickly put to use. “It makes me so happy to know that my creativity can impact our products like that,” he said.



Zipay talks about the Guard as a supportive environment. “I am so grateful to work amongst an understanding, supportive and loving guard family that has my back when I need it most,” he said. He credits his squadron leadership with creating conditions for him to thrive. “The leaders of my unit saw the best in me despite my flaws and I really appreciate that," Zipay said. "They give me room to be creative and treat me with an immense amount of respect.”



Outside of the Guard, Zipay spends a lot of time playing and producing music and participating in a regular Bible study group.

