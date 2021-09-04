ARNORTH to oversee military vaccination support to FEMA at four new locations

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, approximately 560 Department of Defense military medical and support personnel will deploy to Colorado, Louisiana, Minnesota and Oklahoma to support federal vaccination efforts in partnership with the states. U.S. Army North, the Joint Force Land Component Command of U.S. Northern Command, will oversee the multi-service military COVID-19 response operation at four federal pilot Community Vaccination Centers.



“We remain focused on vaccinating as many people as we can,” said Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, ARNORTH and JFLCC commander. “Once open, these four new federal sites will create thousands of additional opportunities each day for eligible Coloradans, Louisianans, Minnesotans and Oklahomans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.”



In Colorado, an approximate 140-person, tailored Type 2 Team from the U.S. Army, arriving today, will support the CVC at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.



In Louisiana, an approximate 140-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Marine Corps, arriving today, will support the CVC at the Bon Carré Business Center in Baton Rouge.



In Minnesota, an approximate 140-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Air Force, arriving today, will support the CVC at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in St. Paul.



In Oklahoma, an approximate 140-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Navy, arriving April 16, will support the CVC at the Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus in Tulsa.



According to FEMA, a Type 2 Team is capable of administering up to 3,000 vaccinations a day. For more information regarding these teams and CVCs, please refer to the FEMA Community Vaccination Centers playbook at: https://www.fema.gov/sites/default/files/documents/fema_community-vaccination-centers_playbook_04-09-2021.pdf.



These military medical and support personnel join approximately 4,200 others from the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force already supporting the federal vaccination effort in 19 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands.



To date, these military personnel have administered approximately 2.6 million vaccines.



For additional information, contact the ARNORTH and JFLCC public affairs office at 210-428-9835 or usarmy.jbsa.arnorth.mbx.pao@mail.mil; for photos and/or videos, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FedVaxResp.



