USS Lake Champlain Change of Command

PORT HUENEME (Apr. 9, 2021) – Capt. Steven M. Foley relieved Capt. Allen P. Johnson as the commanding officer of Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) during a change of command ceremony in Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California, April 9.



Johnson assumed command of Lake Champlain in June 2019. The ceremony, which was presided over by Rear Adm. Timothy Kott, commander, Carrier Strike Group One, marked the end of his 21-month tour.



Under Johnson’s leadership, Lake Champlain conducted several exercises, ship-wide certification events, and a 10-month selected restricted availability.



“I am very proud because I am turning over a ship and a crew that has achieved all the goals I set when I first took command back in 2019. We overcame significant obstacles and we are continuing to press forward with excellence,” said Johnson. “I have full confidence that you will all continue to do fantastic things. Capt. Foley and I share the same vision for the ship, which is to be the beacon of combat readiness in the Strike Group. I wish him well.”



Johnson received the Legion of Merit for his accomplishments during his tour. His next assignment is with Commander, U.S. Third Fleet as Director of Maritime Operations Center.



After assuming all duties and responsibilities as the 19th commanding officer of Lake Champlain, Foley addressed the crew as captain for the first time.



“Lake Champlain is a great ship with a wide-ranging deployment history and a fine crew that is ready to meet the challenges of our upcoming comprehensive exercises and deployment certifications with Carrier Strike Group One,” said Foley. “It is truly my honor and privilege to serve aboard Champ once again.”



Foley enlisted in the Navy and rose to the enlisted rank of senior chief petty officer. He commissioned as an officer through the limited duty officer program and was later selected to unrestricted line officer.



His officer sea tours include Combat Systems Officer, USS John A Moore (FFG 19); Electronics Material Officer, USS Porter (DDG 78); Weapons Officer and Combat Systems Officer, USS Normandy (CG 60); Executive Officer, USS Laboon (DDG 58); and Commanding Officer, USS Sampson (DDG 102). Under his command, his crew earned the Battle “E” Efficiency and inaugural Vice Admiral Copeman Material Readiness awards.



Ashore, he served as Integrated Air and Missile Defense Director at Tactical Training Center Pacific and Commanding Officer of Afloat Training Group San Diego.



Lake Champlain is the Navy’s 11th Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser and currently part of the Carl Vinson Strike Group. The ship is named for the Battle of Lake Champlain more commonly known as the Battle of Plattsburgh.



Previous ships bearing the name Lake Champlain are a cargo ship acquired by the Navy in 1918, and an Essex-class aircraft carrier CV 39.



Lake Champlain is currently pierside in Port Hueneme, California.



For more information on USS Lake Champlain (CG 57), visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG1 and like us on Facebook.

