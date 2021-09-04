3d MCDS Soldiers compete for Best Warrior title

The 2021 Best Warrior Competition is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” amongst their peers.



The 3d MCDS hosts five Soldiers this year as they compete in vigorous events to win the division title. Winners then go onto compete against other Soldiers across the Army Reserve.



The five Soldiers consist of: Staff Sgt. Ashley Sedrowski with the 405th Field Hospital, Staff Sgt. Norberto Domingo with the 332nd Medical Brigade, Sgt. Nicholas Mitchell with the 338th Med Bde, Spc. Aerial Poole with the 444th Medical Ground Ambulance Company, and Spc. Angelo Madden with the 399th Field Hospital.



The competition consists of an Army Combat Fitness Test, day and night land navigation, tactical combat casualty care scenarios, rifle marksmanship, 12-mile foot march carrying a 35 pound backpack, along with a written exam and essay.



Selections for the Best Warrior winner and runner-up will be announced on Saturday.



3rd Medical Command Deployment Support located in Forest Park, Georgia, is a senior deployable medical command and control headquarters, providing support to U.S. Army Africa and U.S. Army Central areas of operation. The division provides support and technical supervision for more than 7,500 soldiers and civilians located in 21 states and Puerto Rico to prepare and provide trained soldiers and units to conduct missions in the most capable, combat ready and lethal U.S. Army Reserve force in American history. Capabilities include health care specialists, X-ray technicians, ophthalmology, nurses, physician assistants, physicians, dentists, surgeons, veterinarians, and biomedical equipment specialists.

