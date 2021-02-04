Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    First Lieutenant Claudia Martínez was one of two Guardians handpicked by Gen. James Dickinson for the 2021 Heroes of the Command Award

    First Lieutenant Claudia Martínez was one of two Guardians handpicked by Gen. James Dickinson for the 2021 SpOC Heroes of the Command Award

    Photo By 2nd Lt. Idali Beltre Acevedo | PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — First Lieutenant Claudia Martínez, 16th Space...... read more read more

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Story by 2nd Lt. Idali Beltre Acevedo 

    Space Operations Command

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — First Lieutenant Claudia Martínez, 16th Space Control Squadron weapons and tactics flight commander, was one of two Guardians nominated by Gen. James Dickinson, U.S. Space Command commander, for the 2021 Space Operations Command, Heroes of the Command award. Martínez directly impacted the combatant command’s mission by aligning her efforts with the following USSPACECOM 5 key taskings: understand our competition, build the command to compete and win, maintaining key relationships, maintaining digital superiority and integrate with commercial and interagency organizations. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Idalí Beltré Acevedo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.09.2021 18:14
    Story ID: 393505
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Hometown: AZUSA, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Lieutenant Claudia Martínez was one of two Guardians handpicked by Gen. James Dickinson for the 2021 Heroes of the Command Award, by 2nd Lt. Idali Beltre Acevedo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Guardian

    USSF

    USPACECOM

    TAGS

    effort
    mission
    SpOC
    Space Operations Command
    Hero of the Command Award
    USPACECOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT