First Lieutenant Claudia Martínez was one of two Guardians handpicked by Gen. James Dickinson for the 2021 Heroes of the Command Award

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — First Lieutenant Claudia Martínez, 16th Space Control Squadron weapons and tactics flight commander, was one of two Guardians nominated by Gen. James Dickinson, U.S. Space Command commander, for the 2021 Space Operations Command, Heroes of the Command award. Martínez directly impacted the combatant command’s mission by aligning her efforts with the following USSPACECOM 5 key taskings: understand our competition, build the command to compete and win, maintaining key relationships, maintaining digital superiority and integrate with commercial and interagency organizations. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Idalí Beltré Acevedo)