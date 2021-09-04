Moody's history remains in one place

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga.— What most Airmen perceive as the little green building beside the air park is actually one of the most important buildings to Moody’s history.



For more than 79 years the building that is now Heritage Hall has underwent a number of changes.



Originally, the building acted as an aviation cadet recreation center up until the base went into inactive status. In 1951, it converted into a library, which it remained until the 1980s when it became a child care center. In 2010 the design process began to create the historic landmark known today as Heritage Hall.



“If you want to know the history of Moody Air Force Base, the Flying Tigers, and the 93d (Air Ground Operation Wing), that’s the building for it,” said Mark Godwin, 23d Wing Historian. “It’s the second oldest still standing structure here on base.”



Besides the change in facility type, the building has experienced numerous renovations after being recognized for its importance to Moody’s history.



In 2015 the renovations included: restoring the roof, replacing side panels, preserving the interior by ripping up old carpet and polishing the original wooden floors.



“We’re refurbishing (Heritage Hall) due to water damage,” said Jeremiah Jackson, project manager. “This building was built around World War II era, so we’re trying to spruce it up and give it the look it deserves.”



One design aspect that will remain the same is the distinct green color of the building.



“It’s tradition to keep this building green because when Moody first opened, all the buildings were green,” Godwin said.



Following the renovations, Heritage Hall will continue to serve as a venue for events and as a museum for the historical artifacts on display.



Despite being built more than 75 years ago, Heritage Hall is not on the registry of historic buildings because it underwent too many renovations—though it does qualify as a blue star memorial landmark.



“I’m a firm believer that if we forget our past, we don’t know where we’re coming from,” Godwin said. “Whenever I give a brief, I tell my students that we learn history to be smart, but we learn about our heritage to be proud.”

The renovations are expected to be complete in late April of this year.

