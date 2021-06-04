Motorcycle safety: promoting a safe riding culture

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. –



As spring rolls into full bloom, Airmen are encouraged to enjoy every outdoor activity that Florida has to offer, including perfect motorcycle riding weather.



There are, however, specific safety regulations and precautions Tyndall’s Airmen need to be aware of before hitting the road.



“The 325th Fighter Wing safety office is committed to our riders safety and training,” said Master Sgt. Pierre Convers, 325th FW occupational safety superintendent. “We use Air Force Instruction 91-207 to identify the motorcycle safety program’s requirements for each squadron, what training is needed for riders and the personal protective equipment requirements."

It is important to know that Air Force safety regulations may differ from those that the state of Florida has in place, and Airmen are encouraged to read AFI 91-207 for specific details.



“The 325th FW provides the Basic Riders Course and Advanced Riders Course to members through Panama City Motorcycle Training at no cost,”

said Staff Sgt. Brittany Dawkins, 325th FW occupational safety technician.

“Members simply sign up for available courses at www.ride2wheels.com. Our hope is to provide riders with all their training needs and promote a safe riding culture at Tyndall.”



Dawkins and Convers both emphasized the importance of the Module-Motorcycle Unit Safety Tracking Tool, a database used to log all of the Air Force’s motorcycle enthusiast’s information. AFI 91-207 states that all on-road riders must create and maintain an account on MUSTT.



“MUSTT is very easy to use and a great tool for the riders,” said Dawkins. “Motorcycle safety representatives can also monitor overdue training requirements and mandatory briefings so that all riders can stay up to date on the latest information.”



For any questions or concerns, riders are encouraged to speak with their unit safety representatives, motorcycle safety representatives or the 325th Fighter Wing safety office which can be contacted at 850-283-3481.

Riders can also access further information about rules, regulations and safety at the websites listed below.



https://www.safety.af.mil/Divisions/Occupational-Safety-Division/Air-Force-Rider/Spring-PMV-2-Focus/



https://afsas.safety.af.mil/my.policy



https://cs2.eis.af.mil/sites/11359/Ground%20Safety/default.aspx

