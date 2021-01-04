SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Vermont Air National Guard will begin three weeks of night flying operations starting Tuesday, April 6. Takeoffs are scheduled between 4:00 and 8:00 p.m. with landings between 9:00 and 10:00 p.m. on the following dates:



Tuesday, April 6 through Saturday, April 10

Tuesday, April 13 through Friday, April 16

Tuesday, April 20 through Thursday, April 22



The 158th Fighter Wing will not conduct morning or early afternoon F-35 training missions during this time except on Sunday, April 11, and Friday, April 23, takeoffs are scheduled between 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.



“The 158th Fighter Wing must be prepared to execute our federal mission at night in any weather condition,” said Lt. Col. Trevor Callens, the 134th Fighter Squadron director of operations. “Night flying proficiency is a crucial component of our training, especially as we prepare for an out-of-state night exercise in July.”



Airmen of the 158th Fighter Wing are required to conduct night operations to meet U.S. Air Force and Major Command requirements and proficiencies.



For more information contact Joint Force Headquarters; Maj. Scott Detweiler, (802) 338-3434, john.s.detweiler.mil@mail.mil.

###

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 15:03 Story ID: 393187 Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Upcoming April F-35 Night Flying Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.