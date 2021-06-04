Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PFT Training

    ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Story by Jonathan Wright 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    Marines aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany took part in their semi-annual physical fitness test, March 29th. The PFT consisted of pull-ups, planks, push-ups, sit-ups and a three-mile run. OORAH Marines!

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 14:51
    Location: ALBANY, GA, US 
