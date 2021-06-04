PFT Training

Marines aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany took part in their semi-annual physical fitness test, March 29th. The PFT consisted of pull-ups, planks, push-ups, sit-ups and a three-mile run. OORAH Marines!
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2021 14:51
|Story ID:
|393181
|Location:
|ALBANY, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
