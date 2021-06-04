Cal Guard hosts its Best Warrior Competition

CAMP SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The quest is complete to find the California Army National Guard’s elite of 2021.



Cal Guard’s annual Best Warrior Competition was held March 29 - April 2 at Camp San Luis Obispo, California, and the winners, the Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, will be announced soon. Eight NCOs and three junior enlistees competed and one elite in each of the two respective fields will be selected.



The competitors represented five Cal Guard commands. During the four-day competition, their Army aptitudes were tested in board interviews, physical fitness tests, written exams, and Warrior tasks and battle drills. Every year, BWC recognizes Soldiers and NCOs who demonstrate commitment to the Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos.



“What they get from this is awesome,” said U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Scott M. Witt, senior enlisted advisor of the California Army National Guard. “They’re going to take this back to their elements, integrate it in and bring that esprit de corps and that eagerness to participate at their level.”



Finding our top competitor doesn’t end there,” added Witt. “There’s the regional competition coming up and a chance to compete in the All-Army BWC after that.”



BWC is four days of mental and physical challenges. It started with the combat fitness test, where competitors had to perform a series of physical tests to the best of their best abilities, and ended with an appearance board where participants answered questions from senior enlistees.



Between the first and last events were a 12-mile ruck sack march, an unknown distance run (later to be announced as five miles), rifle and pistol marksmanship, and the popular obstacle course challenge.



There’s also a mystery event. This year it was staged at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility (CACTF) at Camp Roberts, where participants had to react, adapt and overcome situations simulated in a foreign country quickly and decisively. It was designed to see how well they can think on their feet while under both mental and physical stress.



“Another great thing that comes from this competition is the ability of the Soldiers that are competing, usually E-4s and our young E-5s are our strongest competitors, which these are the Soldiers who come back,” Witt added. “They’re starting out in the NCO world or they’re looking at a potential move to warrant officer or officer. So this event really gives them the ability to kick in, get some good training, and learn how to bring out those leadership skills that are going to help later in their careers.”



BWC is annually hosted by the 223rd Regional Training Institute. To compete at the state level, Soldiers must first advance through a series of company, battalion and brigade level competitions.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura L. Yeager, California Army National Guard commander, visited the competitors and shared words of wisdom shortly after they completed a tough land navigation test.



“I know this is a great challenge with everything that’s going on in your lives and I appreciate the sacrifices you put through to get here,” Yeager said.



“It’s been a great competition. A lot of good competitors are doing great,” Witt said.



The three Cal Guard Soldiers competing were: Spc. Caleb Romero, 330th Military Police Company, 143rd Military Police Battalion, 49th Military Police Brigade; Pfc. Kezong Gemoh, 240th Signal Company, 224th Special Troops Battalion, 224th Sustainment Brigade; and Spc. Alex Hammack, Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 184th Infantry Regiment, 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.



The eight Cal Guard NCOs battling for top honors were: Sgt. Peter Ebilane, 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team; Sgt. Michael De Leon-Torres, 100th Troop Command; Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson, 223rd Regional Training Institute; Staff Sgt. Salvador Licona, Headquarters Company, 143rd Military Police Battalion, 49th Military Police Brigade; Sgt. Reggie Cawaring, 1072nd Transportation Company, 746th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 224th Sustainment Brigade; Staff Sgt. Luis Viscarra, 1114th Transportation Company, 224th Sustainment Brigade; Sgt. Michael Ortiz-Martinez, Alpha Company, 223rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 115th Regional Support Group; and Sgt. Macario Castillo, 1040th Quartermaster Company, 340th Brigade Support Battalion, 115th Regional Support Group.

