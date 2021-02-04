691st Cyber Operations Squadron hosts hounds day with the hellhounds

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Devin Murray, 691st COS, carries his hound during the hound day with the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Devin Murray, 691st COS, carries his hound during the hound day with the "Hellhounds". The 691st Cyber Operation Squadron coordinated Hound Day with the Hellhounds to provide an opportunity for members to socialize, April 3, 2021 at Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany. Photos by: Airman 1st class Johnathan Bradenburg see less | View Image Page

Story by Tech Sgt. D’Ariel Banks, 691st COS, Resource Advisor and Unit Public Affairs Representative



The 691st Cyber Operation Squadron coordinated Hound Day with the Hellhounds to provide an opportunity for members to socialize, April 3, 2021 at Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany.



“Hellhound day brought a lot of the dogs to the dog park, allowing us to interact with different people than we would normally interact with,” said Airman 1st Class Johnathon Brandenburg.



The goal of the event, coordinated by Staff Sgt. Miles Clement, was for 691st COS Airman, also known as the “Hellhounds”, to come together and meet up in a COVID-friendly style.



Members introduced themselves and their pets to one another, got some sun and played with the hounds of the 691 COS.



“I love everything about the hellhounds and petting all of the dogs,” said Tech Sgt. Catherine Bowden.



“I want to do it again a million times!”