F-16 aircraft arrive in Greece for INIOCHOS 21

U.S. Air Force Airmen and F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, arrived at Andravida Air Base, Greece, to support INIOCHOS 21. The exercise is a Hellenic air force-sponsored operational and tactical level field training exercise, hosted by the Hellenic Air Tactics Center at Greece’s fighter weapons school, located at Andravida Air Base, Greece, from April 12-22, 2021.



The exercise aims to enhance combat readiness and fighting capability, while providing participants the opportunity to develop capabilities planning and conduct complex air operations in a multinational, joint force environment.



Along with Greek and U.S. participants, Canada, Cyprus, Israel, Slovenia, Spain and the United Arab Emirates are scheduled to support. Participation in multinational exercises like INIOCHOS 21 enhances our professional relationships and improves overall coordination with ally and partner militaries during times of crisis.



“INIOCHOS is an important opportunity for our Airmen to train alongside and learn from our Greek allies as well as the other exercise participants,” said U.S. Air Force Gen Jeff Harrigian, USAFE-AFAFRICA commander. “It both improves the relationships that underpin our military alliance and creates opportunities to refine critical skills that enhance our interoperability.”



Additional U.S. forces scheduled to participate include KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, MQ-9 Reaper aircraft assigned to the 731st Expeditionary Attack Squadron, flying out of Campia Turzii, Romania, and Joint Terminal Attack Controllers assigned to the 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron, Vilseck, Germany.



Our ability to quickly respond and reassure allies and partners rests upon the fact that we are here, in Europe, forward and ready.



For more information, contact U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa Public Affairs at usafepao.pao@us.af.mil or usafepa.pastaffdutyofficer@us.af.mil.

