    Courtesy Translation: Another Corona Quick-Test Center opens in Wiesbaden city center

    Translation: Wiesbaden press release

    Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    04.06.2021

    Story by Nadine Bower 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Official press release from the state capital Wiesbaden, 06 April 2021
    Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs

    Another Corona Quick-Test Center opens in Wiesbaden city center

    In the area between the Marktkirche (Market Church) and the Evangelical Day Care Center Marktkirche, another Corona quick-test center started operations on Tuesday 6 April.

    Simone Schwab and Stefanie Bender, owners of the ohG pharmacy, gave the impulse to close a "testing gap" for the city center. The operator of the test site is ‘Trabosept’, which also offers quick-tests at the RMCC. The test center is open from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. If necessary, the opening hours can be extended.

    With this test center, eleven test centers are now available in Wiesbaden. In the test centers alone, capacities of about 40,000 to 45,000 tests are available weekly. In addition, there are test capacities in pharmacies and at established doctors, so that a current total capacity of approx. 60,000 tests per week can be expected. If necessary, we can follow up with our partners at short notice. However, only about 15,000 tests weekly are currently demanded at the test centers, so the capacity there is only one third of the total capacity.

    Source: https://www.wiesbaden.de/medien/rathausnachrichten/PM_Zielseite.php?showpm=true&pmurl=https://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/141010100000400894.php

