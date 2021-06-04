Courtesy Translation: Rheinland-Pfalz calls emergency brake for areas with incidence rates of more than 200, announcing stricter measures

Press Release from the State Government of Rheinland-Pfalz; from 01 APR 2021



Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Community Relations



Rheinland-Pfalz calls emergency brake for areas with incidence rates of more than 200, announcing stricter measures

Corona infections are rising sharply again, mainly caused by the British mutation, which already causes a large proportion of new infections. The virus mutations are again much more contagious than the original virus. The situation in the intensive care units is already more tense than it was a week ago. "It's about human lives. It is therefore urgently necessary to comply consistently with the safeguard measures provided for in the perspective plan. Rheinland-Pfalz will pull the emergency brake when a 7-day incidence of 100 is reached. For incidence rates of more than 200, there will be further tightening," said Minister President Malu Dreyer.



The emergency brake for 7-day incidence above 100 requires:



- Being in public is only allowed alone, with the members of the own household and one person of another household. Children of both households up to and including six years old are not counted.

- Night curfews

- The outdoor portion of restaurants is closed again

- Retail is only possible with limited appointment shopping

- Outlets and similar establishments, in particular gas stations, kiosks, retail outlets and supermarkets, are prohibited from selling alcoholic beverages between 21:00 and 6:00.

- Sales outlets must be closed no later than 21:00

- Beauty studios, wellness massage salons, tattoo or piercing studios and similar establishments are closed. In hairdressing salons, only those services may be provided where compliance with the mask requirement is possible. Hairdressers must control access by prior appointment

- Amateur and leisure sports in individual sports on and in all public and private sports facilities is only permitted outdoors and only alone, in pairs or with persons belonging to one’s own household. The distance requirement applies throughout the entire sporting activity. In zoological gardens, zoos, botanical gardens and similar facilities, only the outdoor areas are allowed to open

- Offers of child and youth work and youth social work are only permitted as individual offers

- Extracurricular music lessons in groups are prohibited

- The rehearsal and performance of amateur performing arts is prohibited

- Museums, exhibitions, galleries, memorials and similar facilities are closed



In areas with a 7-day incidence of more than 200, in addition to the emergency brake measures, further tightening applies:



- Retail: Bookshops, tool stores, flower shops, gardening stores and horticultural markets are also only allowed to open with individual appointment shopping. Individual appointments must be assigned by prior agreement, during which only persons of the same household are granted access at the same time. The obligation to register contacts applies.

- Visits to the hairdresser are only possible with a negative quick or self-test

- Outdoor sports are only allowed alone or with people of one’s own household. Offers from driving schools can only be used with a negative rapid test

- Offers from music schools can only be used with a negative rapid test

- Private carpooling: mandatory masks for passengers when people from different households ride in a car.

Of course, the measures always include distance, mask wearing and testing. "Everyone should seek the greatest security, not the biggest loophole," Minister President Malu Dreyer appealed.



Source: https://www.rlp.de/de/service/pressemeldungen/einzelansicht/news/News/detail/rheinland-pfalz-sieht-fuer-kommunen-ueber-200-weitere-verschaerfungen-zur-notbremse-vor-1/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 04:44