AMCOM G-6 urges employees to prepare for transition to Office 365

When the Commercial Virtual Remote environment rolled out in 2020 as a collaboration tool in the advent of telework, it was known to be a temporary solution.



The Defense Information Systems Agency, the entity charged with information technology oversight across the Department of Defense, began the transition of its supported customers in January to what will be the permanent platform – Microsoft Office 365 or DoD365.



U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command employees should begin readying themselves for the change.



According to DISA, the CVR will be discontinued June 15 and DoD365 is touted as “a permanent secure solution and will be available for users to continue to leverage the increased efficiency in productivity and collaboration experience with additional cloud-based capabilities (e.g., Exchange Online [Outlook webmail], MS Teams, SharePoint Online, etc.).”



“Even though June 15 is the cutoff date for CVR, we are recommending that AMCOM users begin scheduling meetings in Office 365 Teams beginning May 31 to ensure that we are consistent throughout the command,” said Jonathan Glaze, AMCOM information technology specialist. “This should cut down on confusion as to where [sections’] Teams meetings are scheduled and also allows a small buffer for users to bring over any files or recreate any teams in CVR that they may have forgotten.”



AMCOM employees should begin transition preparations now.



“There will be no automated migration from CVR to Office 365,” Glaze said. Users need to move any files stored in the CVR and recreate any channels or groups originally built using that platform.



One of the changes users will notice almost immediately is that O365 is common access card-enabled and will not require a password like the CVR.



“Users will have to use their CAC to connect from a computer but there is a solution for government-issued phones and tablets,” Glaze said. “Currently there is no workaround for personally owned phones or tablets.”



Because O365 will also require a local or virtual private network connection to the Redstone Arsenal network, Glaze said individuals with non-government-furnished equipment will only be able to connect to Teams via dial-in.



Distribution group permissions will also be different from current processes.



“In [MS] Teams, you create teams that you normally work with and have meetings with on a regular basis,” Glaze explained. “In Office 365 Teams, you will not be able to add members of other military branches to your teams but you can still invite them to your meetings.”



Since the hard transition date isn’t until June, employees have some time to familiarize themselves with O365.

