Two Guard dentists with one focus, service above self

LAS VEGAS – Dr. Christine C. Ancajas and Dr. Flora M. Phipps are two women who are known for their extraordinary work with Nevada Army National Guard, but they also play a critical role at the UNLV School of Dental Medicine.



Both Ancajas and Phipps are known in Guard circles as dental officers and both have helped countless Soldiers with their dental needs for decades. Even though each of them answered the call to serve at different times in their lives, both have achieved the rank of lieutenant colonel.



Ancajas is the Associate Dean for Student Affairs at the school. She is in charge of the admissions process for both national and international students, but her duties don’t end there. Ancajas works with students from the orientation process all the way through to graduation.



“If there are any academic or personal issues they come to me,” Ancajas said. “I make sure they progress in clinic and ensure all of the students get their requirements met before graduation.”



Another big part of Ancajas’ job is to work the dean’s letter to recommend students for their specialty as they head into their residency programs.



“I want every student to be successful,” Ancajas said. “I always tell my students to never give up on their dreams. Even if life’s challenges seem insurmountable, never give up!”



Phipps currently serves in three separate positions at UNLV. She’s the Interim Department Chair for the Clinical Science Department, a team leader for one of the pre-doctoral clinics, and oversees pre-doctoral care for the students at the school.



Phipps graduated dental school at the Virginia Commonwealth University in 2004. She noted that there weren’t a lot of young women instructors in her line of work at that time.



“Most of my instructors were male,” Phipps said. “Over the years, dentistry has become more gender neutral, but when I was going through school there weren’t a lot of female instructors.”



Phipps not only encourages her students to strive for success in their career goals, she also wants Soldiers to know that they can overcome many of life’s challenges with the proper attitude.



“Believe in yourself and your capabilities,” Phipps said. “You can accomplish anything you set your mind to, especially if you’re a woman.”

