Department of the Army Civilian at Sierra Army Depot honored by industry peers

Lt. Col. Russell Henry, Sierra Army Depot commander presents Training Magazine's 2020 Emerging Training Leader award to Amanda Harper, Sierra Army Depot training instructor, March 11 at Sierra Army Depot in Herlong, California. Henry was joined by Randall Reynolds, Sierra Army Depot training supervisor in congratulating Harper. (US Army photo by Doug Magill, Sierra Army Depot public affairs)

HERLONG, Calif. (April 5, 2021) -- A Department of the Army civilian employee at Sierra Army Depot has been recognized for excellence among her industry peers.



Amanda Harper, Sierra Army Depot training instructor, was recognized as a 2020 Emerging Training Leader in Training Magazine’s March 2021 edition. Harper was one of 25 professionals in the training industry to be highlighted by the magazine. The honorees were selected by a panel of 17 judges – composed of executives, directors and training professionals.



Harper was formally recognized by Sierra Army Depot leadership, March 11, in a ceremony where she was presented a crystal plaque awarded by the magazine. Among other responsibilities and accomplishments, the magazine listed Harper’s management of Sierra Army Depot’s Leadership Development Program as well as redesigning the curriculum for the depot’s Leadership Academy – a 6-month flagship component of the Leadership Development Program.



“Amanda proves her dedication and commitment to her work and the organization, time and time again by stepping up to take additional leadership roles and Depot initiatives,” Barbara Evans, Sierra Army Depot training assistant, said. “She strives for excellence in herself and her colleagues and is always looking for ways to advance in personal, professional and team development.”



Harper said that the award is simply a product of the U.S. Army making its people a top priority and Sierra Army Depot continuing that emphasis on people, and investing in training and developing its workforce.



“I am honored and grateful to accept this award,” she said. “But it represents something bigger than me. It represents all of the hard work that Sierra Army Depot is doing in terms of developing leaders. Every person who has participated – the training team, depot supervisors, Leadership Academy students – all deserve a piece of this. We did this together, I just get to be the one who accepts the award on behalf of Sierra Army Depot.”



Sierra Army Depot is a U.S. Army depot assigned to U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command located in Herlong, California – approximately 60 miles northwest of Reno, Nevada. The depot provides materiel readiness and unique sustainment solutions for the U.S. Army and the Joint Force.